US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens up, Dow eyes 10th day of gains

BRIEF-TSMC guides Q2 operating margin 39 pct - 41 pct
* Guides Q2 gross margin 50.5 percent - 52.5 percent (versus Q1 51.9 percent)
NEW YORK, March 14 Wall Street opened higher on Thursday as the Dow attempted to extend its recent winning streak to 10 days after data showed the labor market recovery was gaining traction.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 30.26 points, or 0.21 percent, to 14,485.54. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 3.21 points, or 0.21 percent, to 1,557.73. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 7.90 points, or 0.24 percent, to 3,253.02.
* Guides Q2 gross margin 50.5 percent - 52.5 percent (versus Q1 51.9 percent)
TOKYO, April 13 Japanese stocks slumped to fresh four-month lows on Thursday as the yen spiked against the dollar after U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S currency was too strong, hitting exporters and financial stocks hard.
* March crude imports 9.17 mln bpd, previous record 8.57 mln bpd