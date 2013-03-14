版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 14日 星期四 21:33 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens up, Dow eyes 10th day of gains

NEW YORK, March 14 Wall Street opened higher on Thursday as the Dow attempted to extend its recent winning streak to 10 days after data showed the labor market recovery was gaining traction.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 30.26 points, or 0.21 percent, to 14,485.54. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 3.21 points, or 0.21 percent, to 1,557.73. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 7.90 points, or 0.24 percent, to 3,253.02.
