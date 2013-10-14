版本:
2013年 10月 14日 星期一

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street falls on default concerns

NEW YORK Oct 14 U.S. stocks fell at the open on Monday as traders focused on events in Washington after weekend talks between Republicans and Democrats left the risk of a possible U.S. default alive.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 92.22 points, or 0.61 percent, at 15,145.27. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 10.48 points, or 0.62 percent, at 1,692.72. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 23.16 points, or 0.61 percent, at 3,768.72.
