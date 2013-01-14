版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St closes lower as Apple drags

NEW YORK Jan 14 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended lower on Monday as concerns about demand for Apple Inc products sent shares of the tech heavyweight lower and investors braced for earnings disappointments.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 21.88 points, or 0.16 percent, at 13,510.31. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 1.20 points, or 0.08 percent, at 1,470.85. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 8.13 points, or 0.26 percent, at 3,117.50.
