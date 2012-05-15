版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St flat as Greece faces elections

NEW YORK May 15 U.S. stocks traded flat on Tuesday, erasing strong gains in the premarket session after news Greece will hold new elections put the debt-stricken country's bailout package and debt repayments further at risk.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 2.42 points, or 0.02 percent, to 12,692.93. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 0.02 points, or 0.00 percent, to 1,338.33. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 5.89 points, or 0.20 percent, to 2,908.47.

