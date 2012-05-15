US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St flat as Greece faces elections

BRIEF-BCBG filed Chapter 11 plan of reorganization
* BCBG takes next step in repositioning its brands through chapter 11 reorganization
NEW YORK May 15 U.S. stocks traded flat on Tuesday, erasing strong gains in the premarket session after news Greece will hold new elections put the debt-stricken country's bailout package and debt repayments further at risk.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 2.42 points, or 0.02 percent, to 12,692.93. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 0.02 points, or 0.00 percent, to 1,338.33. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 5.89 points, or 0.20 percent, to 2,908.47.
WASHINGTON, March 1 President Donald Trump and his top advisors have often scoffed at government support of green energy. His chief strategist called it “madness.”
March 1 Snap Inc, owner of popular messaging app Snapchat, will price its initial public offering after the U.S. stock market closes on Wednesday in the most eagerly awaited technology IPO since Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba went public in 2014.