US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St opens higher on Citi, retail sales

UPDATE 1-Aluminium producer looks for 30-pct hike in Q2 premium from Japan buyers -sources
* Major producer wants premiums of around $125 per T -sources
NEW YORK Oct 15 U.S. stocks advanced at the open on Monday as Citigroup climbed following its earnings results and strong retail sales data further lifted sentiment.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 26.72 points, or 0.20 percent, to 13,355.57. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 3.15 points, or 0.22 percent, to 1,431.74. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 10.49 points, or 0.34 percent, to 3,054.61.
* Major producer wants premiums of around $125 per T -sources
* Flipkart and Microsoft forge cloud partnership to expand e-commerce in India
ZURICH, Feb 20 U.S.-based Northern Trust is buying UBS Group's UBS Asset Management fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland, UBS said in a statement on Monday.