US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St opens higher on Citi, retail sales

NEW YORK Oct 15 U.S. stocks advanced at the open on Monday as Citigroup climbed following its earnings results and strong retail sales data further lifted sentiment.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 26.72 points, or 0.20 percent, to 13,355.57. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 3.15 points, or 0.22 percent, to 1,431.74. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 10.49 points, or 0.34 percent, to 3,054.61.

