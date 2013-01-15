版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St opens lower on debt limit concern

NEW YORK Jan 15 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors fretted over the debate brewing in Washington over raising the U.S. borrowing limit as well as what is expected to be a lackluster earnings season.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 54.83 points, or 0.41 percent, to 13,452.49. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 5.26 points, or 0.36 percent, to 1,465.42. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 15.85 points, or 0.51 percent, to 3,101.68.

