US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower after weak Chinese data

NEW YORK, April 15 U.S. stocks fell on Monday after data from China showed growth to be slower than anticipated, knocking lower commodities prices, including oil and gold.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 66.35 points, or 0.45 percent, at 14,798.71. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 9.06 points, or 0.57 percent, at 1,579.79. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 17.23 points, or 0.52 percent, at 3,277.71.