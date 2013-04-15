版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 15日 星期一 21:39 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower after weak Chinese data

NEW YORK, April 15 U.S. stocks fell on Monday after data from China showed growth to be slower than anticipated, knocking lower commodities prices, including oil and gold.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 66.35 points, or 0.45 percent, at 14,798.71. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 9.06 points, or 0.57 percent, at 1,579.79. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 17.23 points, or 0.52 percent, at 3,277.71.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐