US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat after earnings, data

NEW YORK, July 15 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Monday as economic data painted a mixed picture, but Citigroup reported a better-than-expected increase in profit.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 19.27 points, or 0.12 percent, at 15,483.57. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.07 points, or 0.06 percent, at 1,681.26. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1.48 points, or 0.04 percent, at 3,601.57.