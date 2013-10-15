US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat with Washington eyed

NEW YORK Oct 15 Wall Street opened little changed on Tuesday after a four-session rally on the S&P 500 as investors focused on developments in the budget talks and a batch of corporate earnings including Citigroup.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 24.55 points or 0.16 percent, to 15,276.71, the S&P 500 lost 2.83 points or 0.17 percent, to 1,707.31 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.725 points or 0.02 percent, to 3,814.549.