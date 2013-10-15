US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat with Washington eyed

BRIEF-Six Flags Entertainment announces private offering of $1.2 bln of senior notes
* Private offering of $1.2 billion of senior notes announced by Six Flags
NEW YORK Oct 15 Wall Street opened little changed on Tuesday after a four-session rally on the S&P 500 as investors focused on developments in the budget talks and a batch of corporate earnings including Citigroup.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 24.55 points or 0.16 percent, to 15,276.71, the S&P 500 lost 2.83 points or 0.17 percent, to 1,707.31 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.725 points or 0.02 percent, to 3,814.549.
* Has named Jeffrey Kramer as chief executive officer of company, effective as of April 21, 2017
* Select Medical Holdings Corp - unit, Spectrum Health announced a joint venture to provide "long-term acute care to grand rapids community"