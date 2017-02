NEW YORK May 16 U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday with traders citing comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel about keeping Greece in the euro zone as encouraging for markets.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 46.93 points, or 0.37 percent, to 12,678.93. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 6.62 points, or 0.50 percent, to 1,337.28. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 12.05 points, or 0.42 percent, to 2,905.81.