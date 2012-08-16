US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after data

NEW YORK Aug 16 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Thursday after data on the housing and labor markets did little to change investors' assesment of the economy, with the Philadelphia Fed survey of business activity still to come.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 22.42 points, or 0.17 percent, at 13,187.20. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 2.82 points, or 0.20 percent, at 1,408.35. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 9.52 points, or 0.31 percent, at 3,040.45.