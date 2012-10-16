US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall Street advances on earnings

BRIEF-ASE orders machinery equipment worth T$524.2 mln
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$524.2 million ($17.08 million) from Kulicke & Soffa Pte Ltd
NEW YORK Oct 16 U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday after the latest quarterly earnings and outlooks posted by Goldman Sachs, Coca-Cola and others outweighed investor fears about the sluggish global economy.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 66.92 points, or 0.50 percent, to 13,491.15. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 5.48 points, or 0.38 percent, to 1,445.61. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 8.73 points, or 0.28 percent, to 3,072.91.
SINGAPORE, Feb 24 A bug in its software left hundreds of thousands of webpages hosted by Cloudflare Inc leaking encrypted personal data, but there was no sign yet the leak had been exploited by hackers, the Internet security firm said on Friday.
PARIS, Feb 24 France's Safran posted a 5.4 percent rise in 2016 core operating profit to 2.4 billion euros and projected stable underlying income in 2017, a transitional year as it increases production of its new LEAP commercial jet engine.