US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Shares flat as data offsets 'cliff' hope

METALS-Copper steady as attention shifts to Trump speech
* Investors look to Trump speech for clarity on economic policy
NEW YORK Nov 16 U.S. stocks opened flat on Friday after disappointing economic data offset optimism following a Wall Street Journal report that White House officials were discussing taking a more flexible approach in negotiations over the "fiscal cliff."
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.23 point to 12,542.61. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 0.24 point, or 0.02 percent, to 1,353.57. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 2.33 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,834.60.
* Investors look to Trump speech for clarity on economic policy
TOKYO, Feb 28 Japan's Nikkei share average gained on Tuesday morning after U.S. stocks rose and the dollar gained on hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump will speak about infrastructure spending in an address to Congress later in the day.
SYDNEY, Feb 28 London copper was steady on Tuesday as investors looked towards a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump for more clarity on his economic policy, while persistent concerns over supply from large mines in Chile and Indonesia continued to buoy prices.