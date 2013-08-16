版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dips at open; on track for weekly drop

NEW YORK Aug 16 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Friday, after the largest decline on Wall Street in nearly two months a day earlier set major indexes on course for their first back-to-back weekly declines since late June.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 21.35 points, or 0.14 percent, at 15,090.84. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 1.62 points, or 0.10 percent, at 1,659.70. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 2.18 points, or 0.06 percent, at 3,603.93.
