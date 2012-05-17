版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 17日 星期四 21:34 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St flat as investors eye Europe

NEW YORK May 17 U.S. stocks were little changed on Thursday following a choppy futures session as investors focused on concerns about Spain's economy and banking system and reacted to headlines from Greece.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 5.00 points, or 0.04 percent, to 12,593.55. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 0.28 points, or 0.02 percent, to 1,324.52. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.78 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,874.82.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐