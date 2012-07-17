版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 17日 星期二 21:37 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St up on earnings ahead of Bernanke

NEW YORK, July 17 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Tuesday after strong earnings from Goldman Sachs and as investors awaited testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, who may offer clues into steps the central bank could take to stimulate the economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 67.59 points, or 0.53 percent, to 12,794.80. The S&P 500 Index gained 7.21 points, or 0.53 percent, to 1,360.85. The Nasdaq Composite added 16.93 points, or 0.58 percent, to 2,913.87.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐