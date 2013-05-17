版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 17日 星期五 21:33 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens up in rebound from recent drop

NEW YORK May 17 U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday and were on track for their fourth straight week of gains as equities rebounded off their worst daily decline in nearly three weeks.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 40.51 points, or 0.27 percent, at 15,273.73. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 5.70 points, or 0.35 percent, at 1,656.17. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 19.00 points, or 0.55 percent, at 3,484.24.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐