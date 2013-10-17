版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 17日 星期四 21:31 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as IBM drags

NEW YORK Oct 17 Wall Street opened lower on Thursday as investors turned their focus to the earnings of heavyweight companies such as IBM, in the wake of agreement by lawmakers in Washington to reopen the federal government and raise the debt ceiling.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 122.34 points, or 0.8 percent, to 15,251.49, the S&P 500 lost 5.5 points, or 0.32 percent, to 1,716.04 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 14.917 points, or 0.39 percent, to 3,824.513.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐