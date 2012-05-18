US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher, Facebook awaited

NEW YORK May 18 U.S. stocks opened higher on
Friday, with the imminent market debut of Facebook
helping to lift battered investor sentiment.
Still, major indexes were on track to close their worst week
of 2012, pressured largely by the ongoing situation in Europe.
Facebook raised about $16 billion in one of the biggest
initial public offerings in U.S. history, pricing its offering
at $38 a share on Thursday. Shares are expected to begin trading
around 11 a.m. (1500 GMT).
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 23.54 points,
or 0.19 percent, at 12,466.03. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 2.74 points, or 0.21 percent, at 1,307.60. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 7.68 points, or 0.27
percent, at 2,821.37.