NEW YORK, June 18 U.S. stocks fell on Monday as initial enthusiasm over a victory for pro-bailout parties in Greek elections was overshadowed by rising Spanish and Italian bond yields.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 32.09 points, or 0.25 percent, at 12,735.08. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 3.59 points, or 0.27 percent, at 1,339.25. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 13.79 points, or 0.48 percent, at 2,859.01.