US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ticks up at open after selloff

NEW YORK, April 18 U.S. stocks edged up at the open on Thursday, following a steep drop in the previous session, after data showed initial jobless claims rose marginally last week and investors digested a slew of earnings reports.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 8.87 points or 0.06 percent, to 14,609.72, the S&P 500 gained 1.09 points or 0.07 percent, to 1,553.1 and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.63 points or 0.14 percent, to 3,209.31.