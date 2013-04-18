US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ticks up at open after selloff

BRIEF-Mosaic Co's James O'Rourke's 2016 total compensation $7.3 mln
* Mosaic Co - James C. O'Rourke'S 2016 total compensation was $7.3 million versus $5.7 million in 2015 - SEC filing
NEW YORK, April 18 U.S. stocks edged up at the open on Thursday, following a steep drop in the previous session, after data showed initial jobless claims rose marginally last week and investors digested a slew of earnings reports.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 8.87 points or 0.06 percent, to 14,609.72, the S&P 500 gained 1.09 points or 0.07 percent, to 1,553.1 and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.63 points or 0.14 percent, to 3,209.31.
* Mosaic Co - James C. O'Rourke'S 2016 total compensation was $7.3 million versus $5.7 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* All resolutions passed at general meeting and bondholder meetings
* Notes Euronext announcement over deal with ICE Clear Netherlands for provision of clearing services for its financial derivatives and commodities markets