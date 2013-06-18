US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St edges up at open ahead of Fed meeting

NEW YORK, June 18 U.S. stocks edged higher at the open on Tuesday ahead of the start of a highly-anticipated Federal Reserve meeting.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 30.25 points, or 0.20 percent, to 15,210.10. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 2.11 points, or 0.13 percent, to 1,641.15. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 6.50 points, or 0.19 percent, to 3,458.63.