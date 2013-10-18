版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on earnings boost

NEW YORK Oct 18 Wall Street rose at the open on Friday, helped by gains in big companies like Google Inc and Morgan Stanley following their results.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 4.11 points, or 0.03 percent, to 15,375.76, the S&P 500 gained 4.81 points, or 0.28 percent, to 1,737.96 and the Nasdaq Composite added 29.58 points, or 0.77 percent, to 3,892.726.
