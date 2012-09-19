版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St flat after housing data, 3M outlook

NEW YORK, Sept 19 U.S. stocks were little changed on Wednesday as positive trends in the housing market offset a cautious outlook from 3M Co, with some slight gains after the recent central bank-inspired equity rally.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 13.24 points, or 0.10 percent, to 13,577.88. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 0.77 point, or 0.05 percent, to 1,460.09. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.94 point, or 0.03 percent, to 3,176.86.

