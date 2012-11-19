US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St rises on budget talk optimism

NEW YORK Nov 19 U.S. stock opened higher on Monday, with the S&P 500 rising 1 percent, as signs of progress in talks to resolve the fiscal crunch heartened investors at the start of a holiday-shortened week.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 100.14 points, or 0.80 percent, to 12,688.45. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 13.76 points, or 1.01 percent, to 1,373.64. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 33.70 points, or 1.18 percent, to 2,886.83.