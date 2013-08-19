US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens slightly down, but Intel up

BRIEF-FairPoint says about 96 pct of shareholders approve merger with Consolidated Communications
* FairPoint Communications and Consolidated shareholders overwhelmingly approve merger
NEW YORK Aug 19 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Monday, after the Dow industrials' largest weekly drop in more than a year, as traders positioned for an expected move from the Federal Reserve to scale back its economic stimulus.
Losses in the Nasdaq were limited by a 1.1 percent increase in Intel Corp, which rose to $22.13.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 28.56 points, or 0.19 percent, at 15,052.91. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 2.98 points, or 0.18 percent, at 1,652.85. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.74 points, or 0.02 percent, at 3,602.04.
* FairPoint Communications and Consolidated shareholders overwhelmingly approve merger
BRASÍLIA, March 28 Hong Kong said on Tuesday it has lifted a ban on the import of Brazilian meat, removing one of the last blanket bans by a major importer, but strong words from an EU commissioner visiting Brazil suggests the scandal over health standards is not over yet.
* Says "disappointed" with the office of comptroller of currency's final rating of bank