US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens slightly down, but Intel up

NEW YORK Aug 19 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Monday, after the Dow industrials' largest weekly drop in more than a year, as traders positioned for an expected move from the Federal Reserve to scale back its economic stimulus.

Losses in the Nasdaq were limited by a 1.1 percent increase in Intel Corp, which rose to $22.13.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 28.56 points, or 0.19 percent, at 15,052.91. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 2.98 points, or 0.18 percent, at 1,652.85. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.74 points, or 0.02 percent, at 3,602.04.