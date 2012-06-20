US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St little changed ahead of Fed announcement

NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. stocks were little changed on Wednesday after a four-day run of gains as investors awaited the conclusion of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 6.21 points, or 0.05 percent, at 12,831.12. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 1.04 points, or 0.08 percent, at 1,356.94. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.70 points, or 0.06 percent, at 2,928.06.