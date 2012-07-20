版本:
2012年 7月 20日

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St hit by euro zone concerns

NEW YORK, July 20 U.S. stocks fell on Friday on resurging concern about Europe as a region of Spain said it would seek the central government's help to repay its debt.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 67.13 points, or 0.52 percent, at 12,876.23. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 5.27 points, or 0.38 percent, at 1,371.24. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 10.39 points, or 0.35 percent, at 2,955.51.

