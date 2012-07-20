US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St hit by euro zone concerns

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
NEW YORK, July 20 U.S. stocks fell on Friday on resurging concern about Europe as a region of Spain said it would seek the central government's help to repay its debt.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 67.13 points, or 0.52 percent, at 12,876.23. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 5.27 points, or 0.38 percent, at 1,371.24. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 10.39 points, or 0.35 percent, at 2,955.51.
