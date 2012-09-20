US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St dips at open on economic concern

NEW YORK, Sept 20 U.S. stocks dipped on Thursday as data showing slowing growth in China and Europe, and weak U.S jobless claims figures, underscored the headwinds faced by the global economy even as central banks aggressively step up stimulus measures.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 28.34 points, or 0.21 percent, to 13,549.62. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 4.99 points, or 0.34 percent, to 1,456.06. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 15.36 points, or 0.48 percent, to 3,167.26.