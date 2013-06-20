US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls at open after Bernanke remarks Wed

BRIEF-Firan technology group reports qtrly earnings per share $0.03
* Firan Technology Group ("FTG") announces first quarter 2017 results
NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. stocks fell at the open on Thursday, adding to a more than 1 percent drop a day earlier after remarks by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke who outlined the start of a wind-down of stimuli that has been instrumental to the market's rally.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 64.97 points, or 0.43 percent, to 15,047.22. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 11.25 points, or 0.69 percent, to 1,617.68. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 36.19 points, or 1.05 percent, to 3,407.01.
* Firan Technology Group ("FTG") announces first quarter 2017 results
* Commercial Vehicle Group announces the successful refinancing of its senior notes
* Caesars Entertainment Corp- CEO Mark Frissora's 2016 total compensation $9.5 million versus $12.8 million in 2015 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2p9PSq3) Further company coverage: