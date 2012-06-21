US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat after jobless claims data

BRIEF-Lumentum Holdings announces $350 mln convertible notes offering
* Lumentum Holdings - Also expects to grant initial purchasers of notes 30-day option to purchase up to additional $52.5 million aggregate principal amount of notes
NEW YORK, June 21 U.S. stocks opened flat on Thursday as weak data on the U.S. labor market and Chinese manufacturing was offset by an easing of Spanish bond yields.
Investors were also looking ahead to the Philadelphia Fed business survey and data on existing home sales at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT).
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 29.67 points, or 0.23 percent, at 12,854.06. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.75 points, or 0.13 percent, at 1,357.44. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.89 points, or 0.03 percent, at 2,929.56.
Poll shows 63 percent of French people approve of measures
LONDON, March 2 The total value of global stock markets surpassed its previous May 2015 peak to hit a new record, according to Thomson Reuters data, as investors continued to pump money into equities on hopes of a pick-up in growth, inflation and corporate profits.