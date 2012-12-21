US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street falls at open on 'cliff' worry

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
NEW YORK Dec 21 U.S stock dropped at the open on Friday after a Republican proposal for averting the "fiscal cliff" failed to pass, dissipating hopes that a deal would be reached soon in Washington.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 100.81 points, or 0.76 percent, to 13,210.91. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 12.15 points, or 0.84 percent, to 1,431.54. The Nasdaq Composite Index slid 53.78 points, or 1.76 percent, to 2,996.60.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.