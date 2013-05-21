版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St starts slightly higher, eyes on Fed

NEW YORK May 21 U.S. stocks opened slightly stronger on Tuesday after the S&P 500 hit yet another intraday record in the previous session, with markets expected to drift sideways ahead of Congressional testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Wednesday.

The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 25.88 points, or 0.17 percent, at 15,361.16. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 1.37 points, or 0.08 percent, to 1,667.66. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.51 points, or 0.01 percent, to 3,496.94.
