US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street edges up after two-day selloff

NEW YORK, June 21 U.S. stocks edged higher at the open on Friday, bouncing back from a two-day selloff triggered by concern over the future of central bank stimulus, but major indexes were still on track to post sharp losses for the week.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 63.35 points or 0.43 percent, to 14,821.67, the S&P 500 gained 6.15 points or 0.39 percent, to 1,594.34 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.59 points or 0.2 percent, to 3,371.22.