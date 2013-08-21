US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens slightly down ahead of Fed

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
NEW YORK Aug 21 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday as investors held off bets ahead of the publication of the minutes of the latest U.S. Federal Reserve policy-setting meeting.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 38.25 points, or 0.25 percent, at 14,964.74. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 4.32 points, or 0.26 percent, at 1,648.03. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 9.00 points, or 0.25 percent, at 3,604.59.
March 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
* Ceo says to continue westinghouse project work during a 30-day period of evaluation
* CEO Kenneth W. Lowe's 2016 total compensation $28.8 million - SEC filing