版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 21日 星期三 21:32 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens slightly down ahead of Fed

NEW YORK Aug 21 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday as investors held off bets ahead of the publication of the minutes of the latest U.S. Federal Reserve policy-setting meeting.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 38.25 points, or 0.25 percent, at 14,964.74. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 4.32 points, or 0.26 percent, at 1,648.03. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 9.00 points, or 0.25 percent, at 3,604.59.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐