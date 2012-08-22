版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips on Japan data, eyes Greece

NEW YORK Aug 22 U.S. stocks edged lower at the open on Wednesday as weak export data from Japan underscored the headwinds facing the global economy, while Greece was beginning a series of meetings with European officials aimed at securing more time to push through reforms.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 11.77 points, or 0.09 percent, to 13,191.81. The S&P 500 Index dropped 1.90 points, or 0.13 percent, to 1,411.27. The Nasdaq Composite shed 4.36 points, or 0.14 percent, to 3,062.90.

