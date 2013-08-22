US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street edges higher at the open

NEW YORK Aug 22 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Thursday after upbeat data from the world's top economies more than offset lingering uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's asset-buying stimulus.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 1.92 points, or 0.01 percent, at 14,899.47. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 3.64 points, or 0.22 percent, at 1,646.44. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 14.91 points, or 0.41 percent, at 3,614.70.