公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 23日 星期三 21:34 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Greek concern takes Wall St down, Dell weighs

NEW YORK May 23 U.S. stocks fell at the open on Wednesday on mounting concerns over Greece's future in the euro zone and as a weaker-than-expected revenue forecast from computer maker Dell weighed on investor sentiment.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 64.41 points, or 0.52 percent, to 12,438.40. The S&P 500 Index fell 7.93 points, or 0.60 percent, to 1,308.70. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 24.59 points, or 0.87 percent, to 2,814.49.

