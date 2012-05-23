US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Greek concern takes Wall St down, Dell weighs

BRIEF-ARGO GROUP INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 23 PCT TO $0.27/SHARE
* ARGO GROUP DECLARES A 23% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.27 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK May 23 U.S. stocks fell at the open on Wednesday on mounting concerns over Greece's future in the euro zone and as a weaker-than-expected revenue forecast from computer maker Dell weighed on investor sentiment.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 64.41 points, or 0.52 percent, to 12,438.40. The S&P 500 Index fell 7.93 points, or 0.60 percent, to 1,308.70. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 24.59 points, or 0.87 percent, to 2,814.49.
* ARGO GROUP DECLARES A 23% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.27 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oil futures jump on OPEC stance on output cuts (Update market action, change dateline, previous LONDON)
Feb 21 Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday it would buy Yahoo Inc's core business for $4.48 billion, lowering its original offer by $350 million in the wake of two massive cyber attacks at the internet company.