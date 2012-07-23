US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St drops at open on Spain, Greece

BRIEF-Siteone Landscape names Roy Dunbar to its board of directors
* Siteone landscape supply names w. Roy dunbar to its board of directors
NEW YORK, July 23 U.S. stocks dropped at the open on Monday as Spain appeared closer to needing a sovereign bailout and fears grew that Greece may be approaching an exit from the euro zone.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 149.47 points, or 1.17 percent, to 12,673.10. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 17.25 points, or 1.27 percent, to 1,345.41. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 60.32 points, or 2.06 percent, to 2,864.98.
* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd files for potential stock shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mnpLNX) Further company coverage:
* The howard hughes corporation® announces pricing of $800,000,000 senior notes due 2025