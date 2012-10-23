版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 23日 星期二 21:53 BJT

REFILE-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St drops on poor company results

NEW YORK Oct 23 U.S. stocks opened sharply lower on Tuesday as a trio of disappointing earnings from Dow components seemed to confirm concerns about the slow global economy and its impact on corporate results.

DuPont, 3M Co and United Technologies all declined following results. DuPont was off 7.9 percent to $45.85 while United Tech fell 1.7 percent to $76.48 and 3M lost 3.2 percent to $89.98.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 149.98 points, or 1.12 percent, at 13,195.91. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 13.33 points, or 0.93 percent, at 1,420.49. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 31.00 points, or 1.03 percent, at 2,985.95.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐