版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 23日 星期五 22:37 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street up on Greece hopes, retail in focus

NEW YORK Nov 23 U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday on signs of progress in talks about releasing aid to Greece, and with the U.S. retail sector in focus as the holiday shopping season begins.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 62.52 points, or 0.49 percent, to 12,899.41. The S&P 500 gained 6.43 points, or 0.46 percent, to 1,397.46. The Nasdaq Composite added 17.93 points, or 0.61 percent, to 2,944.49.

The S&P retail index gained 0.4 percent.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐