版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 23日 星期三 22:36 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St edges up at open as tech leads

NEW YORK Jan 23 U.S. stocks edged higher at the open on Wednesday, with technology stocks among the best performers after earnings from Google and IBM.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 44.78 points, or 0.33 percent, to 13,756.99. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 0.81 point, or 0.05 percent, to 1,493.37. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 12.16 points, or 0.39 percent, to 3,155.34.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐