US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls at open on stimulus worry, China data

BRIEF-Blackrock Real Assets closes Trafford Housing Trust debt investment
NEW YORK May 23 U.S. stocks fell at the open on Thursday, putting the S&P 500 on track for its first back-to-back daily drop in a month, on concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus measures may be scaled back sooner than hoped and over weak data in China.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 75.55 points, or 0.49 percent, to 15,231.62. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 16.39 points, or 0.99 percent, to 1,638.96. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 28.80 points, or 0.83 percent, to 3,434.50.
FRANKFURT, Jan 23 Germany's Ottobock, the world's largest maker of artificial limbs, has attracted interest from private equity groups including KKR and CVC for a 20 percent stake in its core business, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* Says its Singapore unit plans to set up subsidiary in the U.S.