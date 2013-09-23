版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens mixed amid Fed policy jitters

NEW YORK, Sept 23 U.S. stocks opened mixed on Monday as traders balanced upbeat data from Germany and China with angst about the timing of Federal Reserve tapering as more top Fed officials took to the speakers' circuit.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 4.05 points or 0.03 percent, to 15,447.04, the S&P 500 lost 1.13 points or 0.07 percent, to 1,708.78 and the Nasdaq Composite added 11.449 points or 0.3 percent, to 3,786.177.
