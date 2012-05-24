版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 24日 星期四 21:33 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St shrugs off data to edge up at open

NEW YORK May 24 U.S. stocks edged up at the open on Thursday as investors brushed off tepid economic data and focused on buying beaten-down shares after a drop of more than 5 percent for the S&P 500 this month.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 21.00 points, or 0.17 percent, to 12,517.15. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 2.88 points, or 0.22 percent, to 1,321.74. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 5.25 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,855.37.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐