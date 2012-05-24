US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St shrugs off data to edge up at open

Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
NEW YORK May 24 U.S. stocks edged up at the open on Thursday as investors brushed off tepid economic data and focused on buying beaten-down shares after a drop of more than 5 percent for the S&P 500 this month.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 21.00 points, or 0.17 percent, to 12,517.15. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 2.88 points, or 0.22 percent, to 1,321.74. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 5.25 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,855.37.
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.