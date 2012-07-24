版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St opens flat; Europe, earnings eyed

NEW YORK, July 24 U.S. stocks were little changed at the open o n T uesday as traders remained focused on high bond yields in Spain and as cautious outlooks from Texas Instruments and United Parcel Service weighed on sentiment.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 3.22 points, or 0.03 percent, to 12,724.68. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 0.30 point, or 0.02 percent, to 1,350.82. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 4.55 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,894.70.

