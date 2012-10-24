US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on Boeing, China data

BRIEF-TESCO Corporation reports Q4 revenue $35.3 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
NEW YORK Oct 24 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday as strong results from Boeing Co and positive data from China eased concerns about sluggish global growth.
Shares rebounded from a steep decline in the previous session, during which the Dow fell its most in four months. Boeing rose 2.1 percent to $74.51.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 35.31 points, or 0.27 percent, at 13,137.84. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 5.01 points, or 0.35 percent, at 1,418.12. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 19.55 points, or 0.65 percent, at 3,010.01.
* Q4 revenue $177.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $173.7 million
* Palisades enters into amended and restated binding agreement with Intermont Exploration, LLC and 1027344 B.C. Ltd.