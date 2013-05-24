版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street falls at open as Fed plans gauged

NEW YORK May 24 U.S. stocks fell at the open on Friday, putting Wall Street on track for its first weekly decline since mid April, amid concern the U.S. central bank may scale back its support to the economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 61.13 points, or 0.40 percent, to 15,233.37. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 8.19 points, or 0.50 percent, to 1,642.32. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 18.98 points, or 0.55 percent, to 3,440.44.
