US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on Fed, China worries

BRIEF-Exxon eyes Brazil expansion - WSJ
* ExxonMobil is in talks to gain access to Brazil's prized deep-water resources - WSJ, citing people familiar with the matter
NEW YORK, June 24 U.S. stocks opened sharply lower on Monday, extending recent weakness after the worst weekly decline for the S&P 500 in two months, on concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus may be drawing to a close and that a cash crunch in China could further slow growth.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 125.20 points, or 0.85 percent, at 14,674.20. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 16.14 points, or 1.01 percent, at 1,576.29. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 36.93 points, or 1.10 percent, at 3,320.31.
TORONTO, April 4 Bank of Nova Scotia's Chief Executive Brian Porter defended the bank's record on sales practices, following recent media reports, at the bank's annual meeting on Tuesday.
SAO PAULO, April 4 Brazil's state development bank BNDES will announce next week new rules to allow sharing of guarantees for infrastructure financing among banks, Chief Executive Officer Maria Silvia Bastos Marques said on Tuesday.