US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises after Apple results, Europe data

NEW YORK, July 24 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Wednesday as Apple's results boosted tech shares and positive euro-zone economic data boosted market sentiment.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 29.1 points or 0.19 percent, to 15,596.84, the S&P 500 gained 5.4 points or 0.32 percent, to 1,697.79 and the Nasdaq Composite added 25.89 points or 0.72 percent, to 3,605.16.